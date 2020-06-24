City Council to consider approving special election to fill Ward 1 seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Willie Rivera / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will consider approving a resolution calling for a special election to fill the Ward 1 seat being vacated by Councilman Willie Rivera. 

Rivera announced in May that he is resigning from the post to accept a job at Aera Energy and that he would step down once a replacement has been chosen.

As Rivera’s term is not up until 2022, the city is planning to hold a special election to fill the seat in November in conjunction with the general election.

During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will also consider a resolution calling for an election for three other seats — Wards 2, 5 and 6 — as part of the November ballot. 

Councilmen Andrae Gonzales and Bruce Freeman are both running to keep their seats while Ward 6 Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan recently announced she will not run for re-election. 

Tonight’s council meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. The meeting can be viewed online or on the local government channel KGOV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News