City Council to consider approving special election to fill Ward 1 seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will consider approving a resolution calling for a special election to fill the Ward 1 seat being vacated by Councilman Willie Rivera.

Rivera announced in May that he is resigning from the post to accept a job at Aera Energy and that he would step down once a replacement has been chosen.

As Rivera’s term is not up until 2022, the city is planning to hold a special election to fill the seat in November in conjunction with the general election.

During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will also consider a resolution calling for an election for three other seats — Wards 2, 5 and 6 — as part of the November ballot.

Councilmen Andrae Gonzales and Bruce Freeman are both running to keep their seats while Ward 6 Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan recently announced she will not run for re-election.

Tonight’s council meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. The meeting can be viewed online or on the local government channel KGOV.