City Council to consider approving more body cameras for BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department could soon get more body cameras.

During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will consider approving an amendment to an agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc. for 97 additional body cameras. The city says the cameras were inadvertently left out of the agreement and needed to be entered back into the budget.

A total of more than 500 body cameras are expected to be provided as part of the multi-year agreement, according to the city. If the extra cameras are approved, the full body camera system could cost the city more than $3.4 million.

During tonight’s meeting, the Bakersfield Police Department is also set to present a report on recommendations from the community. BPD’s Community Collaborative recently held listening sessions where members of the public could give their input on different ways policing can improve here at home.

BPD says the department will continue to seek input in policing from the community and will provide quarterly updates to the City Council.