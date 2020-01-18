City Council to consider approving location for new homeless shelter next week

The city of Bakersfield is getting closer to nailing down a property for its proposed emergency homeless shelter.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Bakersfield City Council is expected to consider whether it will approve a nearly $5 million purchase agreement for a property at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, also known as the Calcot property, or decide to move forward with a different site.

This agreement had originally been brought to the board in November, but the council tabled the decision to January to allow staff the time to evaluate and bring back a cost-benefit analysis of all proposed sites after the Brundage location, currently the city’s first choice, received pushback from several members of the community.

At Wednesday’s meeting, city staff will provide a presentation about four properties under consideration: Brown Street, Calcot, Weill Park and a county facility at Golden State. Each property met the criteria of being able to offer a 150-bed facility as well as be able to provide space for pets, possessions and partners.

Interim City Manager Ginny Gennaro said staff will compare and contrast the viability of the properties based on issues such as zoning, square footage, office space, access to freeways or arterials, projected annual operational expenses and capital.

Staff will also discuss potential operators, infrastructure assessment, site readiness and neighbor concerns.

“Needless to say, staff has invested a tremendous amount of time on this issue and we have a wealth of facts and studies which we will utilize to answer questions Wednesday night,” Gennaro said

If the City Council moves forward with approving the agreement for the Calcot property, the site would be able to accommodate up to 450 beds for the homeless and also includes nearly 35,000 square feet of both office space and warehouse space.

The City Council meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 1501 Truxtun Ave.