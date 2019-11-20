City Council to consider approving incentives for new police officers

The Bakersfield City Council will consider approving new hiring incentives for police trainees during its meeting tonight.

The city is proposing that the council approve $3,000 hiring incentives for officers who have completed the Bakersfield Police Department academy and have been on the force for up to one year.

“Recent feedback from new graduates indicate funds will help offset initial equipment and uniform expenses upon appointment,” the city said.

The goal of the incentives is to help BPD reach its goal of hiring 100 new police officers over the next three years through the passage of the Measure N tax measure last year. The city said hiring and retaining officers has been challenging due to higher pay in other areas of the state.

The city said the incentive amount they decided on came after looking at incentives other city police departments have.

For example, the Seattle Police Department provides bonuses of up to $7,500 for new recruits. Some cities, including Seaside and Palo Alto, provide bonuses of up to $30,000 per employee, according to the city.

If the council approves the incentives, they would go into effect on Dec. 1. Each trainee would get $1,500 upon acceptance of a job offer and the rest at some point during their first year of service.

Officers that were hired last year and are still working in the department will each receive $1,500, the city said.

In addition to the incentives, the City Council will also consider accepting a $584,051 agreement with Verde Design for a Master Plan update of the facility and design of the next phase of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.

The phase is expected to include football fields, sports lighting, roadways, parking lots, a restroom/concession stand, landscape improvements and more. The project is expected to go to bidding for construction by July 31, according to the city.

The project will be paid for with funding from the Measure N tax measure passed by voters in 2018.