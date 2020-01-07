City Council to consider approving contract extension for human waste cleanup services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is looking to extend its contract with Asela Environmental Inc. to clean up urine and feces on the streets of Bakersfield.

During its Wednesday meeting, the Bakersfield City Council will consider approving an amendment to an agreement with Asela that would extend its human waste cleanup program, nicknamed the “poop patrol,” for another three months.

“The performance on the cleanup services has been more than satisfactory, so staff would like to exercise the option to extend Asela’s agreement,” Finance Director Randy McKeegan said in an administrative report.

The cleanup team has dealt with 649 instances of human waste during the program period, of which 356 involved urine and 282 involved feces, according to an activity report. The rest involved cleanup of needles, debris and other items.

In addition to extending the duration of the contract, the amendment would also bump up the hours spent on the effort from 20 to 26 hours per week. The total cost for another three months of the service will not exceed $209,000, according to the agreement.

The city had initially entered into a nearly $91,000 three-month contract with the company in September to address the feces being left by the homeless in the downtown and Old Town Kern areas.

In October, the council approved an amendment to the contract to add urine cleanup services, which cost an additional $13,000.

In addition to the amended agreement, the Council will also consider approving an agreement of up to $371,000 with the Bakersfield Homeless Center for general cleanup service through Dec.31.

According to the city, Councilman Willie Rivera had asked last year that staff examine the possibility that human waste cleanup services be contract with the center.

“While staff did not believe the specialized services of human waste cleanup should be shifted over the BHC, there continues to be a need to address general cleanup needs in the downtown and Old Town Kern areas of the city,” McKeegan said. “This additional service is considered necessary as lack of cleanliness (beyond human waste) continues to be a problem in the area.”

If approved, six two-person crews would be responsible for cleanup efforts from 6:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The service area would be from F to O Streets between Truxtun Avenue and 24th Street.

Funding for the cleanup efforts will come from revenue from the Measure N tax measure, according to the city.