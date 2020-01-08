City Council to consider approving allocation of funding to three new affordable housing projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three housing projects aimed at helping homeless and low-income residents could soon receive federal funding.

During its meeting tonight, the City Council will consider approving the allocation of the annual funding the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to three new housing projects that have requested funding.

The largest project is an 81-unit facility called East Hills to be located at 3345 Bernard Street. The City Council will consider approving a total of around $1.5 million for the project.

The second facility is the 58-unit Brentwood Crossings project, to be located at 7350 Willis Ave. This project is specifically targeted to farmworker families and is expected to get $1.2 million in HUD funding.

The last project is the 22nd Street Lofts, a 20-unit complex to be located at 811 22nd St. The city is also looking to allocate $1.2 million to this project.

The council meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 1501 Truxtun Ave.

Earlier this week, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved funding from the state Emergency Solutions Grant for three organizations to provide homeless-related services.

The Mission at Kern County received $101,000 for shelter assistance and an additional $9,000 for street outreach assistance, for a total allocation of $110,000.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center was given $134,000 to provide rapid re-housing while Flood Bakersfield Ministries received $960 to provide homeless management information system assistance and nearly $22,000 for street outreach, for a total of around $23,000.