City Council to consider approving 5% increase in refuse, recycling rates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield residents could soon be paying more for the city to collect your trash and recycling.

During tonight’s meeting, the City Council will consider adopting a 5% increase in refuse and recycling rates for the next fiscal year. If approved, the single-family dwelling rate will increase $11 from $223 per unit to $234.

In addition, multiple family dwelling rates will increase from $200.51 per unit to $210.54 and commercial rates will also increase by 5 percent, according to the city.

The city said a rate increase is needed due to increasing costs for operation, equipment, and maintenance.

Even with the proposed increase, the city said Bakersfield’s rates will remain among the lowest of comparable cities. The fees have increased only six times in the last twelve years.