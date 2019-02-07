City Council selects nine for Measure N Oversight Committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wednesday night, the Bakersfield City Council appointed nine people to the Citizens' Oversight Committee, which will monitor how the city spends revenue generated from Measure N--the one-cent sales tax increase that voters narrowly passed in November.

In January, City Council invited residents to apply for the committee and expected to see about 40 applications. However, they received more than double--87 applicants to be cut down to nine.

"Clearly, people have a heart for our community, they care deeply about our community, and we very very much appreciate this," said Mayor Karen Goh.

Five applicants were disqualified because they live in the county. The other 82 came from all walks of life--from attorneys and business owners to cops, oilfield workers, and military veterans.

"With 82 candidates, there were a number of people who were highly qualified, so it was a very difficult process," noted Ward 2 Councilmember Andrae Gonzales.

The final applicants selected:

1. Barry Hibbard, a commercial realtor

2. Wayland Louie, a real estate broker

3. Mitchell Rowland, a former cop, now a PI with Rowland Investigations

4. Frederick Prince, president of Omega Financial Services

5. Brian Holt, assistant business manager of IBEW, the local electrical workers union

6. Jeremy Tobias, CEO of CAPK, the Commercial Action Partnership of Kern

7. Pritesh Patel, director of finance and investments at the CBCC, Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center

8. Kenneth Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital

9. Beatris Sanders, president of philanthropy at Adventist Health

Sanders is the only woman and Hispanic on the committee, which was concerning to some.

"There is one latina on there--there should've been more--more representation for the latino community," said Mary Helen Barro, an insurance agent who applied for the committee. "But, what I'm really disappointed in was that there was only one woman."

Of the 82 applicants, 15 were affiliated with one of four business groups that supported Measure N during election season: the Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Realtors, the Kern Taxpayers Association, and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government.

While campaigning for Measure N last summer, city manager Alan Tandy assured applicants from those groups would receive special consideration.

"(These are) people who have been involved in various community activities for years--this is why they have such strong associations with the Chamber of Commerce or the Realtors or with the Taxpayer's Association," Gonzales said. "I think it should be valued that these individuals are now on the Oversight Committee."

Of the nine selected, five have affiliations with those groups, most with the chamber of commerce.

Ultimately, City Council has the final say in how the revenue is spent, but council members say they are excited to hear the committee's input.