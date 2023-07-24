BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is currently searching for students to fill a number of vacancies on the Youth Commission.

The City of Bakersfield Youth Commission serves as an advisory body to the City Council and identifies the concerns and needs of local youth, including matters related to recreational opportunities, park amenities, student safety and volunteer opportunities with the city, according to the Youth Commission website.

According to the city, the following positions are available:

Mayor’s Regular and Alternate Member Appointments

Ward 1 Regular and Alternate Appointments

Ward 2 Regular and Alternate Appointments

Ward 3 Alternate Appointment

Ward 4 Alternate Appointment

Ward 5 Regular Appointment

Ward 7 Alternate Appointment

To qualify for a position, one must be a resident of Bakersfield, be a high school student, maintain a 3.0 grade point average and have a letter of recommendation from a teacher or school counselor.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave. or on the city’s website. All applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office by Wednesday, July 26.

For more information on the Youth Commission, visit their website.