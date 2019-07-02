City Council, firefighters say CarMax fire caused by poor landscape maintenance by Caltrans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city council has passed a resolution urging Caltrans to better maintain landscaping and remove fire hazards along freeways within the city after a blaze last week caused $2.1 million in damage to a CarMax car lot.

The resolution states Councilman Chris Parlier has received multiple complaints from nearby car dealerships about the “deplorable” landscape conditions and creation of fire hazards adjacent to their properties.

“Kern County is characterized by litter and poorly maintained freeway landscaping, and the situation has existed for a decade or more,” the resolution says.

It calls for Caltrans officials to meet with city and state representatives in how to reach a solution for landscape maintenance along Highways 99, 58 and 178.

On June 24, a fire traveled from the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99 to the CarMax lot on Colony Street, damaging or destroying a total of 86 vehicles.

Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza said the blaze could have been prevented if brush had been cleared before the summer heat arrived.

“Due to the fire load of dry grass and brush adjacent to the dealership, created a difficult situation for firefighters to initially contain the blaze due to the rate of spread,” Galagaza wrote in a memo to City Manager Alan Tandy.

John Liu, deputy director of maintenance and operations for Caltrans, sent the following response to the city:

“We have been in discussions with our Headquarters about getting additional funding to continue the great partnership with the City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Homeless Center, and also to extend it into unincorporated Kern County. We are also working on updated maintenance agreements that would expand the scope of work to include landscaping work and not just litter removal. The challenge is that even with the additional SB-1 funding, there is still not enough funding available to meet all the required performance targets of our State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP), and SB-1 funding is focused on pavement, bridges, culverts, and electrical transportation management systems. Litter removal and landscape maintenance take a lower priority. We are further challenged with the increased amount of landscaping to maintain from all the new freeway construction in Bakersfield, not to mention the pending transfer of the Westside Parkway to us. Our landscape crew also must deal with the increased amount of illegal homeless encampments in our right-of-way.

“Our resources allow us to do mowing or handwork once in the spring/summer after the spring rains, and that often occurs after the weeds start to become unsightly. Our crew is currently working along the State Route 99 corridor.

“We often receive the comment regarding how nice the landscaping looks in Orange County as compared to the Central Valley. The reason is that the cities in Orange County maintain the landscaping on the freeways within their city limits to the levels of their own expectations, as they have the vested interest because of the major tourist destinations. In the Central Valley, most cities are not interested in maintaining the freeway landscaping. Such an arrangement was discussed with City of Bakersfield staff a few years ago, but there was no interest in pursuing this. In Kern County, we do have an agreement with the City of McFarland, and they remove the litter and maintain the landscaping, which is primarily trees and oleander, along the 1.5 mile stretch of State Route 99 through their city. We compensate them $25,000 annually, which would be the cost for us to do the work and pay water bills.

“If particular businesses are interested in maintaining landscaping along their freeway frontage, we do offer several options. A few businesses along State Route 99 already maintain their freeway frontage through an encroachment permit. If a business just wants to do a one-time cleanup with weedeaters or hand tools, it is a very easy process with a one-page form, and an encroachment permit is not required.”