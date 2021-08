BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday to build a memorial honoring Kern County’s World War II Veterans — and those who served in other roles during the war.

The resolution was proposed by the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Non-Profit Organization. It seeks to build a new memorial at Jastro Park on Truxtun Avenue.

The nonprofit says it will cover all expenses of designing and building the memorial.