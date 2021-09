BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution to build a memorial honoring Kern County’s World War II veterans and those who served in other roles during the war.

The resolution was proposed by the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Non-Profit Organization. The new memorial will be built at Jastro Park on Truxtun Avenue.

The non-profit says it will cover all expenses of designing and building the memorial.