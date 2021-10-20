City council approves expansion of Brundage Lane Navigation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved the $58,274 expansion design project for the Brundage Navigation Center on Wednesday.

The council unanimously approved an agreement with a local contractor to design a 150-bed expansion project at the homeless center, which could potentially double the current client capacity of the facility, according to a news release.

The expansion project was made possible through funding from Measure N.

“There’s a need to continue the work we’re doing,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said. “There is a need to add more bed space. The Brundage Lane Navigation Center is a natural fit for that expansion, given the city’s wise decision making initially when they planned the site. There’s room for expansion there and we’re all for it. The county applauds any effort to continue to strengthen that facility in the work that they’re doing out there.”

Since opening on Oct. 26, 2020, the navigation center has provided services to 750 homeless clients, including finding permanent housing for 85 people, according to city officials. The city says the facility has reached capacity, resulting in an average of 64 people each week being turned away.

The expansion design includes:

Increasing the bed count from 150 to 300

Expansion to the 7,900-square foot service provider wing to accommodate additional case workers needed to assist the increasing total of clients

Working with local hospitals to establish a recuperative care dorm for hospital to meet recent changes in California law for discharged unsheltered patients

Development of a headquarters for expanded Code Enforcement Rapid Response Teams

The navigation center is located at 1900 E Brundage Ln.