City Council approves contract for new city manager

Christian Clegg has officially been hired as Bakersfield’s city manager.

During its meeting on Wednesday, the City Council approved a contract with Clegg, who will start his new position on March 2 and will earn $240,000 annually. Councilman Ken Weir was the lone no vote on the contract.

“That vote is consistent with every vote I have made regarding the city manager (candidate),” he said.

Weir, who had voted earlier against providing a conditional offer of employment to Clegg, declined to go into specifics regarding the reasoning behind his votes. He also did not discuss his dissenting vote during Wednesday’s meeting.

At the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an agreement to appoint City Attorney Ginny Gennaro to serve as the interim city manager until Clegg takes over the position in March.

Clegg has 14 years of experience working in local government, including the past five years as the deputy city manager of Stockton. He spent a total of nine years with the city.