City Council approves changes to recruitment, retention incentives for BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City Council unanimously approved updated recruitment and retention incentives for the Bakersfield Police Department during Wednesday’s meeting.

The council voted to increase the incentive for police trainee positions from $3000 to $4,500 for completing the department’s academy and one year of service. Academy graduate and lateral positions are included in the incentive.

Additionally, the council voted unanimously to provide an incentive for dispatcher I/II positions up to $1,500, an internal “employee referral” program of $500 and flexibility on the timing of when incentives are disbursed.

In other council business, the appropriation of an additional $100,000 from the Public Safety and Vital Services Fund to provide another security patrols by Trans-West in downtown and Old Town Kern was approved.