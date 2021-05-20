City Council approves agreement for new bike-share program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bike-share program will soon be coming to Bakersfield.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved an agreement with Spin for a Stationless Bike Share Program that would bring 150 e-bikes, 150 scooters and 10 charging stations to central Bakersfield as well as Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.

The city said as part of the program, bike lanes, bike corrals and bike racks would also be installed around town.

The agreement consists of $409,000 for infrastructure and $701,000 for non-infrastructure. The program is funded through the state’s Active Transportation Program. The City has pledged a local match of $257,000 to supplement the program.

Besides the infrastructure component, the non-infrastructure part of the program involves the development of mobility solutions as a way to reduce traffic congestion and encourage healthy living in the community, the city said.

A launch date for the new program has not yet been announced.