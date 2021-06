BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has confirmed it will hold a fireworks show on July 4 as part of an Independence Day celebration.

The city said the free show will be held at 9:15 p.m. at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. While there will be no live entertainment this year, musical accompaniment for the show will be provided by 97.3 The Bull.

The city said attendees can tune their radios to that station during the fireworks show for the simulcast.