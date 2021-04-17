City completes Phase 1 of project to upgrade light fixtures at parks, other facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phase 1 of a project to upgrade light fixtures at more than a dozen city parks and other facilities has recently been completed.

The city said it partnered with Advanced Lighting Services to convert light fixtures to LED fixtures at Grissom Park, the Park at River Walk, Wilderness Park, the City Hall North underground parking garage and the 18th & Eye Street Garage.

As part of Phase II of the project, the city said Advanced Lighting Services will be converting light pole fixtures, wall packs and security light fixtures to LED fixtures at an additional 12 facilities by the end of the year.

The city said LED fixtures provide more direct and natural light to help improve public safety and will help save money on energy and maintenance costs, as the fixtures require less maintenance than the previous fixtures and last up to 15 years.

The city said it will save up to about $103,000 annually thanks to reduced energy costs at the upgraded parks and other facilities.