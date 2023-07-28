BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield collected nearly 60,000 pounds of trash and another 2,500 pounds of recycling at two pop-up large item drop-off events in July.

More than 560 residents went to the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center and Bakersfield Municipal Airport on July 15 to drop off large items, according to officials.

City officials say 187 mattresses, 35 tires, 277 e-waste and 18,180 pounds of metal were collected at the events.

City officials have hosted large item drop-off events since January 2020 so the public can get rid of items that won’t fit in a normal trash bin.