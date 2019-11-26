City collecting oil, grease from holiday meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is starting up its Holiday Grease Collection event next month to help discourage residents from disposing of grease and cooking oil down their drains.

The city will be collecting grease and used cooking oil from Dec. 2 through Jan. 10 at two locations: City Wastewater Treatment Plant 3, 6901 McCutchen Rd., and the North of the River Sanitation District Main Office, 204 Universe Ave.

The locations will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except for Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The city said improper disposal of grease and oil can clog pipes and cause backups and that the collection event offers a safe and environmentally friendly way of disposal.

For more information, call 661-326-3249.