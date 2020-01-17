City closing part of California Avenue on Monday for tree removal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is closing part of California Avenue on Monday for tree removal.

The Recreation and Parks Department will remove 14 trees on California Avenue that will require two westbound lanes to be closed between A and Oak streets between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city said an outside arborist inspected the trees in the area after one of them fell during the recent storm, blocking all westbound lanes on California Avenue for several hours. The city arborist agreed with that arborist’s assessment that the remaining trees were in danger of falling and should be removed.

The city will replace the trees with 14 new Canary Island Pines within about six weeks.