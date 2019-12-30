City changes time limits on 17th Street parking spots after outcry from businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers visiting businesses on 17th Street now have more time to spend there without having to worry about getting a parking ticket.

The city has changed parking time limits on 17th Street from Chester Avenue to L Street from 60 minutes to 90 minutes after receiving a petition signed by business owners on the street frustrated with how the hour limit has affected customers.

Phil Bentley, owner of Bakersfield Copy & Mailing in the Haberfelde building on 17th Street, spearheaded the petition effort after an interaction with a customer.

“He wanted to make some copies and it took over an hour,” Bentley said. “He paid $7 for copies and got a $20 ticket.”

Bentley said he talked with other business owners about the time limits, many of which expressed frustration and concern about the impact they were having on customers.

“With a lot of these businesses, a lot of people were getting tickets,” he said. “An hour goes by very fast, especially since the city is very diligent in marking the cars.”

Bentley started a petition to change the time limits to 90 minutes and was able to garner more than 70 signatures from area businesses in support.

“I took it upon myself to do it because being customer friendly is something we all felt was very important,” he said. “I don’t think we were asking for something that wasn’t realistic.”

Bentley submitted the petition to the city in November. The city then worked to change several signs on 17th Street to say 90 minutes rather than 60 minutes. The work was completed a couple weeks ago, affecting around 50 parking spots, Bentley said.

“We’re always interested in hearing from businesses about their concerns and how we can help them,” said city Public Information Officer Joe Conroy. “We’re always evaluating that type of feedback and determining what the appropriate response is.”

Since the change was made, Bentley said he’s received a lot of positive feedback from customers, who enjoy having more time to get in and out of businesses.

“Everyone’s really happy. People have been coming in daily saying they noticed it right away and that it’s a great change,” he said. “I was afraid the city would just put (the request) aside. I’m glad they reacted quickly to the needs of our business community.”

Conroy said the city has received several requests from 18th Street business owners who heard about the parking changes on 17th and would like to see 90-minute limits there as well. However, Conroy said there are no immediate plans to do so.