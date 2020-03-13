City canceling events, closing some city facilities due to coronavirus

The city of Bakersfield is postponing or canceling all nonessential events and gatherings hosted by the city due to the coronavirus.

All nonessential board, commission, and committee meetings will be postponed to later dates. The March 25 City Council meeting will continue as planned and in-person public comments will still be accepted. However, the city is encouraging people to submit comments through email.

“I encourage Bakersfield residents to be proactive in protecting our community’s health,” said Mayor Karen Goh. “Together we can make our community safer by observing the guidelines from the California Department of Public Health.”

Here is a list of other steps the city is taking:

All city-hosted community meetings scheduled through March 31 are postponed until further notice

Recreation & Parks Department programs provided to the public through the end of March have been suspended, with the exception of the after-school meal programs at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

City community centers and pools will be closed to the public until the end of March.

Mesa Marin Sports Complex, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Aera Park will be closed to the public through the end of March.

The low-cost pet clinic scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to a later date and will be rescheduled.

Specific impacts to scheduled events at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, as well as the Spectrum Amphitheatre, will be determined by the facility manager AEG, the city said.

“It is important to note that essential services provided by the City, including the Bakersfield Police and Fire Departments, will not be affected by these precautionary measures and will continue functioning as normal,” the city said.

Operations at City Hall North as well as the Development Services and Public Works departments will also continue as normal, according to the city. Trash services will also not be impacted and will function as normal.