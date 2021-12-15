City approves more than $6M for expansion of Brundage Lane Navigation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is going ahead with a multi-million dollar expansion project at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center to help the city’s homeless population.

The 150-bed emergency shelter opened in October 2020 and the new funding of more than $6 million will allow for the construction of two new dorms for men.

There are also plans to add more pet kennels, increasing the capacity from 15 to 50 pets allowed at the shelter.

The project is also set to add a recuperative care dorm for those released from the hospital but not well enough to go into the general shelter.

There are also plans to triple the dining area space and add an outdoor recreation area.

The city plans to use state and federal funding for the expansion project.