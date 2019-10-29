City announces property agreement for new homeless shelter

The city of Bakersfield has announced that it has reached an agreement on property for a new homeless shelter.

The city is working with Calcot Limited to purchase 7.5 acres of property and an office complex at 1900 E. Brundage Lane for a new homeless center. The purchase would cost $3.83 million, according to the city.

“This new shelter will provide additional bed capacity and resources to homeless individuals who otherwise would not be able to access these types of services,” said City Manager Alan Tandy. “The city looks forward to joining several partners under one unified roof with one objective: To reduce the number of homeless individuals on the streets of Bakersfield.”

The city said the facility would accommodate up to 450 beds, include office space for service providers and would give homeless people access to case managers, transportation services, housing navigators, medical and mental health services as well as animal care.

According to the city, the new facility would include space for a new Bakersfield Police Department substation as well as room for new Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative staff.

The city said ten acres of nearby vacant property could also be purchased under the proposed deal for an additional $1.1 million. The property could be used for future affordable housing and/or a corporation yard.

The shelter, which would be funded using Measure N money, is expected to be constructed over the course of three phases.

The purchase agreement will be presented to the City Council at its next meeting. If the council approves the contract, the city can move forward in purchasing the property.

The agreement comes as the Kern County Board of Supervisors declared a homeless shelter crisis at its morning meeting on Tuesday.