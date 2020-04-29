City announces cancellation and postponement of multiple events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City officials on Wednesday announced the cancellation or postponement of multiple events that had been scheduled for May.

Following is a list of effected events:

• The First Saturday Cleanup hosted by Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.

• The Fun Run planned for May 3 at the Park at River Walk has been canceled.

• The low-cost monthly pet vaccination clinic held by the Bakersfield Animal Care Center planned for May 9 has been postponed until further notice.

• The Mother’s Day Run planned for May 10, at the Park at River Walk has been canceled.

For the May 6 City Council meetings, the 4:30 p.m. meeting will not be open to the public but will be broadcast live and public comments can be submitted in advance, officials said.

The 5:15 p.m. meeting will have limited public access and an abbreviated agenda.