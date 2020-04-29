Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

City announces cancellation and postponement of multiple events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City officials on Wednesday announced the cancellation or postponement of multiple events that had been scheduled for May.

Following is a list of effected events:

• The First Saturday Cleanup hosted by Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.
• The Fun Run planned for May 3 at the Park at River Walk has been canceled.
• The low-cost monthly pet vaccination clinic held by the Bakersfield Animal Care Center planned for May 9 has been postponed until further notice.
• The Mother’s Day Run planned for May 10, at the Park at River Walk has been canceled.

For the May 6 City Council meetings, the 4:30 p.m. meeting will not be open to the public but will be broadcast live and public comments can be submitted in advance, officials said.

The 5:15 p.m. meeting will have limited public access and an abbreviated agenda.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News