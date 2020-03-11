City Animal Control holding low-cost pet clinic this weekend

Bakersfield Animal Control is holding a low-cost vaccination, licensing and microchip clinic this weekend.

The clinic will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Beale Park, 500 Oleander Avenue. The vaccine cost is at a reduced cost. However, all licensing fees are regular price. Microchips are free to all city-licensed dogs.

Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months of age as well as adult dogs. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.

The vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing booster shots. The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is recommended for dogs frequenting dog parks and required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities.

For more information and pricing, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit https://bit.ly/2vXMwyS.