City and County offices closing on Veterans Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Kern County Public Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield and County of Kern announced offices and courts will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices and courts will re-open on Thursday with normal business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News