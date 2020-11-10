City and County offices closing on Veterans Day

KGET 17
Kern County Public Services
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield and County of Kern announced offices and courts will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices and courts will re-open on Thursday with normal business hours.
🇺🇸VETERANS DAY CLOSURE🇺🇸@Bakersfield_Cal City offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.Thank you to all who serve or have served our nation!🎖️City offices will re-open as normal at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. pic.twitter.com/1ZnjO1WWkJ— City of Bakersfield (@Bakersfield_Cal) November 10, 2020
🇺🇸VETERANS DAY CLOSURE🇺🇸@Bakersfield_Cal City offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.Thank you to all who serve or have served our nation!🎖️City offices will re-open as normal at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. pic.twitter.com/1ZnjO1WWkJ
Kern County offices and courts will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in recognition of Veterans Day. 🇺🇸All locations will resume normal business hours Thursday, November 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/o2ouw8Yl8m— County of Kern (@CountyofKern) November 10, 2020
Kern County offices and courts will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in recognition of Veterans Day. 🇺🇸All locations will resume normal business hours Thursday, November 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/o2ouw8Yl8m