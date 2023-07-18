BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department are working to put out a house fire Tuesday evening.

The fire is at a home on N. Inyo St. near Magnolia Avenue. Units from BFD and KCFD responded to the incident at around 7:30 p.m.

According to a video sent to 17 News, firefighters were seen on the roof of the home attempting to extinguish the flames. There were holes in the roof of the home with black smoke coming out.

This is a developing story.