BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike riders on the Kern River Parkway will now have access to a bicycle repair station near Beach Park, according to the City of Bakersfield.

According to the city, the Public Works Department recently installed a Dero FixIt Bike Repair station on the northwest side of Beach Park, which is located at 3400 21st St. in Bakersfield.

The city said riders can use the station to inflate tires or use a handful of tools to make quick repairs.

The station will also allow riders to mount their bikes, making for easier access to any potential fixes, according to the city.