Citizens Oversight Committee to hold meeting Monday to discuss proposed Measure N spending

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Citizens Oversight Committee will once again hold a meeting to discuss Measure N funds and how your tax dollars are being spent, with nearly $80 million expected to be generated in the coming fiscal year.

The committee will be reviewing the budget and its proposed spending including the hiring of nine new police officers, eight senior police officers, six detectives and five sergeants. It also includes 30 new patrol vehicles and four police motorcycles.

The oversight committee meeting is Monday at noon in the Potato Room at Mechanics Bank Arena.