BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Citizens Oversight Committee for Measure N is holding a special meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at noon in the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center. The committee will hear a Public Safety/Vital Services proposal review for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

If you would like to provide comment, email it to city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us or leave a voicemail by calling 661-326‐3100 no later than 5 p.m. today.