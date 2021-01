BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement uncovered a human trafficking ring close to home. It's a devastating crime that affects thousands in Kern County every year. Law enforcement descended on the Desert Star Motel in Bakersfield at about 7 a.m. this morning to break up a crime ring targeting some of the most vulnerable members of the community. Behind the flashing lights and yellow tape on Union Avenue, police find an unsettling scene.

“The activity this morning here at this motel is the result of a joint investigation between local, state and federal partners into some human trafficking at this location," said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.