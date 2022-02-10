Cities with most expensive houses in Bakersfield metro area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs.

Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636 percent each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

According to data from Zillow, here is a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Bakersfield metros area. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2021.

#10. Shafter, CA ($296,192)

– 1 year price change: +21.2%

– 5 year price change: +57.3%

#9. Frazier Park, CA ($300,015)

– 1 year price change: +32.7%

– 5 year price change: +85.0%

#8. Bakersfield, CA ($348,170)

– 1 year price change: +23.8%

– 5 year price change: +53.1%

#7. Lebec, CA ($363,408)

– 1 year price change: +23.6%

– 5 year price change: +63.9%

#6. Rosamond, CA ($372,173)

– 1 year price change: +28.3%

– 5 year price change: +81.5%

#5. Tehachapi, CA ($388,641)

– 1 year price change: +24.6%

– 5 year price change: +59.0%

#4. Pine Mountain Club, CA ($401,255)

– 1 year price change: +34.0%

– 5 year price change: +80.2%

#3. Woody, CA ($409,503)

– 1 year price change: +24.1%

– 5 year price change: +51.3%

#2. Keene, CA ($527,504)

– 1 year price change: +21.9%

– 5 year price change: +44.4%

#1. Rosedale, CA ($600,418)

– 1 year price change: +23.2%

– 5 year price change: +46.1%