Cities of Arvin, Wasco host Christmas parades

The holiday season has arrived in Kern County as the cities of Arvin and Wasco hosted their Christmas parades Monday night.

In Arvin, people of all ages lined the streets for their annual parade.

In addition to marching bands, there were classic cars, floats and more. A lot of work goes into the parade which is put on by the Arvin Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s grand marshalls were Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In Wasco, lots of excitement was in the air as the parade made its way into downtown.

The Wasco parade has been a tradition for many years and is followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Children got to take pictures with Santa himself, and decorate ornaments to hang on the city’s Christmas tree.