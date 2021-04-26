Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Mechanics Bank Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is coming to the Mechanics Bank Theater this holiday season.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular announced they will be in town on Nov. 14. The show will offer aerialists and circus performances to your favorite holiday songs.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 30 on AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $35-$85.

For more information about the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, visit their website.

Mechanics Bank Theater is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.