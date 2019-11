Cirque du Soleil is coming to Bakersfield with a new show next spring.

Cirque du Soleil AXEL is coming March 12-14 to the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. The ice-based show will include acrobatic performances, live music, projections and more.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $130. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/350aTaZ.