Cinnabon opens at Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cinnabon opened Friday at The Outlets at Tejon.

Shoppers can indulge in a baked treat, frozen drinks or ice cream at the massive chain’s newest location next to Sunglass Hut and across from Coach Factory.

“California residents and travelers will not only be able to treat themselves with shopping at The Outlets at Tejon but can stop and enjoy one of Cinnabon’s many sweet treats,” Becca Bland, marketing director of the outlets, said in a release. “We are excited to offer visitors more choices for a distinguished traveling and shopping experience.”