Cinnabon coming this spring to Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cinnabon will soon be coming to the Outlets at Tejon.

Tejon Ranch Co. announced today that Cinnabon Bakery will be opening this spring next to Sunglass Hut across from Coach. Locals and travelers visiting the Outlets will be able to enjoy an array of cinnamon-baked treats, sandwiches, paninis, coffee and more.

“California residents and travelers will not only be able to treat themselves with shopping at the Outlets at Tejon but can stop and enjoy one of Cinnabon’s many offerings,” says Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of The Outlets at Tejon. “We are excited to offer visitors more choices for a distinguished traveling and shopping experience.”