Cindy McCain is keynote speaker for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County have announced that Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator and presidential nominee John McCain, will be the 2020 “An Evening With” keynote speaker.
The event will be held on Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. McCain will speak about how the political environment is shaping today’s youth and what secondary education challenges and successes will help our children. The event will also include dinner and wine.
Tables start at $2,500 and can be purchased at bgclubsofkerncounty.org.