CIF to make a decision on return of fall sports by July 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Interscholastic Federation announced it’s working on a plan to bring school sports back in the fall.

The CIF says it is monitoring guidelines from the state and the Department of Education and will make a decision by July 20 on whether fall sports will continue as currently scheduled.

Centennial High School Athletics Director Tom Haskell says everyone’s priority remains education at campuses.

“I don’t foresee us being normal whether we start maybe the end of September or we start second semester. Right now with the situation how it is, the number one priority is the student and we’re figuring how we’re getting students back on campus on Aug. 1,” he said.

The CIF has new safety guidelines, you can view at this website.