CIF cancels all Regional and State Championships for Season 1 Sports

SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Tuesday that it is canceling all Regional and State Championship events for the Season 1 Sports calendar.

According to CIF, the change was made due to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) postponing the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. In a statement, CIF officials said they do not expect CDPH to allow schools to return to full practice until Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest. As a result, all full practice and competition start dates are now on hold until guidance is updated.

By canceling Regional and State Championship events for Season 1 Sports, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools, according to CIF.

CIF also announced boys volleyball will be moved to Season 2 to avoid the loss of a second full season, and an updated Season 2 calendar to include boys volleyball will be posted in January. The CIF said it is confident the decision is a necessary and reasonable action for its member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis.

“This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH,” CIF officials said in a news release.