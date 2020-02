BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christians will observe the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday, but if you can’t make it to church, church will come to you.

Members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be in Downtown Bakersfield to offer ashes on the street.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a pastor and some congregants will offer ashes near the county buildings on L Street and Truxtun Avenue.

The church started offering ashes on the street 10 years ago for people with busy work schedules.