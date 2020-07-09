Church provides free meals for first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church gathered Wednesday to say “Thank you” to the first responders keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverlakes Community Church hosted a lunch for city and county first responders.

The lunch was a drive-thru event. They got meals catered from Hodel’s. The church says the restaurant didn’t hesitate to step up and serve the community.

Church leaders say they were happy to help those who help us.

The church says they served a couple hundred meals in all and are happy to share messages of positivity and hope during these troubling times.