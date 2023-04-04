BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 15 new places of worship in the coming years, and one of them will be in Bakersfield.

According to the president of the Church, the Bakersfield temple will be the 12th place of worship to be built in the state of California.

It will also be one of two new temples to be built in the state with the other being planned for San Jose, according to the announcement made at the Church’s April 2023 general conference.