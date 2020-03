BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seventh-Day Adventist Church Bakersfield Southside is holding free cancer screenings on Saturday.

The screenings will be held at the church, located at 1330 3rd Street, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The screenings, held in partnership with local health agencies, are specifically for breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

To pre-register for the screenings, call 661-637-8321.