BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than a billion people in this world eat potatoes on a regular basis. That means Chuck Kirschenmann of Bakersfield has probably fed more people on this earth than anyone in Kern County history.

Kirschenmann Farms and its sister companies have dominated the Kern County potato industry – a $107 million annual crop that’s farmed locally on nearly 14,000 acres. It’s Kirschenmann potatoes in all of those bags of Frito-Lay potato chips and Kirschenmann potatoes in all of those In ‘n Out Burger combo meals.

Now the king of the Kern County potato is gone. Chuck Kirschenmann died Thursday at his home in Bakersfield at age 77. The cause was congestive heart failure.

Kirschenmann farmed in Kern County for half a century.

Brian Kirschenmann says his father, and his father’s older brother Arnold Kirschenmannm, started early by necessity.

“He was thrown into farming at a very young age, unfortunately, when his father passed away in the 1960s,” Brian Kirschenmann said. “He was 16 years old. He always told me … I’m tired. I’ve been farming way too long. I didn’t want to start at 16.”

Chuck Kirschenmann might have been a better fit in the first half of the 20th century, when things were simpler, as daughter Christy Hornbuckle noted.

He was “definitely old school,” she said. “He never even had an email address. He never used a computer. He figured out his phone, but that was as far as it went.”

“Once we taught him how to text,” Brian added, “that’s probably the worst thing we (could’ve) taught him.”

Kirschenmann might have been short on high-tech savvy, but he was not short on colorful character.

“Very witty, very outspoken,” Hornbuckle said. “Definitely made an impression wherever he went.”

“He carried a big personality,” added her brother.

The Kirschenmanns started a foundation in honor of Chuck’s son, Scott Kirschenmann, who died in 2019. And that will continue. Chuck Kirschenmann leaves behind six grandchildren and a multitude of cousins. Services are pending.