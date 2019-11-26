Christmas Wonderland opens Tuesday in Downtown Bakersfield

Christmas Wonderland is making its debut Tuesday, promising to being the true meaning of Christmas to Bakersfield.

The event was designed to create an environment for the entire family where they can come together and celebrate the holiday season.

Young and old will be able to walk in amazement from room to room, each centered around enjoying the best of Christmas.

There are also six outdoor activities and a 20,000 square foot walk-through Wonderland tent full of fun.

Christmas Wonderland is located at the City Serve Outreach Center at 3201 F St. in Downtown Bakersfield.