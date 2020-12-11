Christmas trees can become home hazards if unattended, firefighters say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E want you to have a safe holiday season reminding residents to be mindful of their Christmas trees.

PG&E and fire crews held a demonstration to show just quickly a Christmas tree go up in flames. Your tree, candles and Christmas lights can become hazards if you’re not careful.

Experts suggest keeping your tree well watered, carefully inspect your electric lights and don’t keep them plugged in and unsupervised.

You are also urged to not put candles near anything flammable such as curtains.