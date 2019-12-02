Christmas tree shopping at Alpine Christmas Trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While many were out holiday shopping on Black Friday, others set their sights on finding the perfect Christmas tree.

Crews at Alpine Christmas Trees on Wible Road were busy unloading trees and getting the lot ready for customers Sunday morning.

“We have families waiting, they’re at home, we do business during the day and then we take care and deliver to families at night,” Rick Collier Lot Manager at Alpine said.

Alpine has been in business for over 40 years in the Bakersfield area. Although more people have switched to buying fake trees throughout the years, there is still a demand for real Christmas trees.

Many families look for good deals during Black Friday to purchase Christmas trees. Despite increase in their prices, Alpine has maintained true to their original pricing.

“Our prices haven’t gone up in the last four years,” Collier said.

If you would like to buy a Christmas tree from Alpine Christmas trees, they’re located at 2312 Wible Road.